Calcium Sulphite Market Analysis 2028 Leading Manufacturers & Regions, Application & Types

Calcium sulphite is a calcium salt of sulfurous acid with hemihydrate and tetrahydrate as two crystalline forms. Calcium sulphite is a byproduct of flue gas and coal combustion and spontaneously converts to gypsum on exposure to water or air. The antioxidant properties of calcium sulphite make it useful for protecting food from deterioration caused by oxidation.

The reductant and biocidal property of calcium sulphite enable it to be used as food and drink preservative as well as a disinfectant. At present calcium sulphite is being widely used as a bleaching additive for a variety of foods such as beer, wine, and processed meat. The presence of calcium makes it useful for enhancing the firmness of frozen foods such as cookies. The hemihydrate form of calcium sulphite is used in medicine as a tablet excipient and for immobilizing casts.

Reasons for Covering Calcium sulphite as a Title

Calcium sulphite market has gained importance over the years due to the wide applications of calcium sulfite as antioxidants in food and drug industry. The strong reductant and toxic activity against oxidizing bacteria along with its ability to inhibit the formation of acid in coal waste are some of the expected factors for boosting the demand of calcium sulphite in the forecast period. Some government regulations associated with calcium sulphite have hampered the growth of calcium sulphite in some regions due to provoking of allergic reactions in some populations. R&D industries are focusing on overcoming the demerits associated with calcium sulphite for increasing its use in ready-to-eat food and flavor enhancers. The global calcium sulphite market is anticipated to show a visible growth due to expansion in the food industry.

Global Calcium sulphite Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of function, global calcium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Reducing Agent

Preservative

Bulking Agent

Bleaching Agent

Others

On the basis of End-use, global calcium sulphite market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages Industry

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp Industry

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of region, the global calcium sulphite market has been segmented as-

North America Calcium sulphite Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Calcium sulphite Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Calcium sulphite Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Calcium sulphite Market

Japan Calcium sulphite Market

APEJ Calcium sulphite Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Calcium sulphite Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Calcium Sulfite Market: Key Players

Some players of calcium sulfite market are: Espicorp Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Surepure Chemetals, Inc., ICC Industries, Inc., American Elements, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shimmer Chemicals Private Limited, and Qingdao Sunny Energy Saving Materials Co., Ltd., GFS Chemicals, Inc., Barium & Chemicals, Inc., NOAH Technologies Corporation, Pure Tech Inc., among others.

