Annatto Market 2018-2028 Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Global Annatto Market: Outlook
The global market has witnessed a rise in the demand for natural food ingredients and colorants, which can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for naturally-derived and safer food ingredients. Color additives reinforce the colors already present in the food and ensure uniformity of the food from season to season and batch to batch.
Over the years, the natural colorant market has evolved and has come up several new natural food colorants such as anthocyanins, beet colorants, carotenoids and annatto. Annatto colorants are derived from annatto seeds that grow on a tree called Bixa Orellana. The Bixa Orellana tree is known as Annatto or as ‘Achiote’ in large parts of South America and as ‘Urucum’ in Brazil.
Global Annatto Market: Rising Demand for Natural Food Color
Annatto seeds and extracts have been in use for over a century in Europe and North America to impart a yellow to red color to foods, especially dairy products such as Colby and cheddar cheeses. Today, annatto ranks second in economic importance worldwide among all natural colors and it is the most frequently used natural colorant in the food industry. Besides the food industry, the Annatto market has been slowing gaining traction in the cosmetic world as well. Cosmetic chemists have drawn inspiration from the use of annatto by the Amazonians for sunless tanners. While popular as a colorant, annatto is widely used in skin care products, especially brands that use all-natural ingredients as well. Annatto in its various forms, such as extract, oil and powder, is witnessing demand in large-scale food, cosmetic and retail sectors as well.
Global Annatto Market: Segmentation
On the basis of nature, the global annatto market can be segmented into:
- Organic
- Conventional
On the basis of form, the global annatto market can be segmented into:
- Raw
- Processed
- Liquid
- Powder
- Extract
On the basis of product type, the global Annatto market can be segmented into:
- Annatto – Bixin
- Annatto – Norbixin
On the basis of end user, the global Annatto market can be segmented into:
- Food Industry
- Cosmetic
- Retail
On the basis of the distribution channel, the global annatto market can be segmented into:
- Direct
- Indirect
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Store
- E-Retailers
On the basis of region, the global annatto market can be segmented into:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
- U.K.
- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
- NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
- Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- APEJ
- Greater China
- India
- Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Iran
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Global Annatto Market: Key Takeaway
Beta-carotene and annatto together comprise more than 70% of the carotenoid segment, which is being considered as the dominant segment. Moreover, the market is expected to gain traction in natural food colorant dominant regions such as Asia Pacific and North America.
Global Annatto Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global annatto market include BioconColors, Amerilure Inc., Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. and ADM (Wild Flavors), among others.
