COVID-19 World SLAM Robots Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM for short, is the process of creating a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment while using the map it generates. SLAM is technique behind robot mapping or robotic cartography. The robot or vehicle plots a course in an area, but at the same time, it also has to figure out where its own self is located in the place. The process of SLAM uses a complex array of computations, algorithms and sensory inputs to navigate around a previously unknown environment or to revise a map of a previously known environment. SLAM enables the remote creation of GIS data in situations where the environment is too dangerous or small for humans to map.



This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for SLAM Robots , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

SLAM Robots market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

By End-User / Application

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Military

Others

By Company

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Amazon Robotics

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global SLAM Robots Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global SLAM Robots Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global SLAM Robots Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global SLAM Robots Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global SLAM Robots Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global SLAM Robots Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global SLAM Robots Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global SLAM Robots Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global SLAM Robots Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global SLAM Robots Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global SLAM Robots Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

