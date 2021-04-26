COVID-19 World Offshore ROV Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are a vital part of underwater activities. The offshore industry could not function without them as ROVs perform crucial installation, inspection, maintenance, and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Offshore ROV , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Offshore ROV market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Inspection Class ROV
Light Class ROV
Heavy Class ROV
By End-User / Application
Drilling Support
Construction Support
Offshore Inspection
Others
By Company
Forum Energy Technologies
Oceaneering
FMC Technologies
Saab Seaeye Limited
Furgo
Saipem
ECA Group
SMD
LIGHTHOUSE SpA
Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
TMT
DWTEK
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Offshore ROV Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Offshore ROV Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Offshore ROV Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Offshore ROV Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Offshore ROV Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Offshore ROV Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Offshore ROV Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
