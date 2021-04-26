Global COVID-19 World Planting Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Planting Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Planting Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Equipment Type
Seeder
Seedling Transplanter
Crop-planting Machine
By End-User / Application
Agricultural
Horticultural
Others
By Company
Deere & Company
AGCO Corporation
Buhler Industries Inc.
Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.
Case IH
Bourgault Industries Ltd.
Seed Hawk Inc.
Seedmaster Manufacturing Inc.
Morris Industries Ltd.
Stara S/A Industria De Implementos Agricolas.
Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Davimac
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Planting Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Planting Equipment Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Planting Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Planting Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Planting Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Planting Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Planting Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
….. continued
