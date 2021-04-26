COVID-19 World Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Air curtain is a device used to prevent air or contaminants from moving from one open space to another. The most common use is a downward-facing blower fan mounted over an entrance to a building, or an opening between two spaces conditioned at different temperatures.This report studies the Commercial Use Air Curtain, which are widely used in Shopping Mall, Office, Supermarket, Restaurants & Hotels, Entertainment Venue, Hospitals, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Commercial Use Air Curtain , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included.
and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Commercial Use Air Curtain market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
< 1000mm
1000mm-1500mm
1500mm-2000mm
> 2000mm
By End-User / Application
Shopping Mall
Office
Supermarket
Restaurants & Hotels
Others
By Company
Mars Air Systems
Berner
Powered Aire Inc.
Panasonic
Aleco
TPI Corporation
Systemair
Toshiba
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Commercial Use Air Curtain Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
