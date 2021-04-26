COVID-19 World Plasma Etch System Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Plasma Etch System , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global

Plasma Etch System market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others

By End-User / Application

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics

Others

By Company

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Sentech

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)

GigaLane

CORIAL

Trion Technology

NAURA

Plasma Etch, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Plasma Etch System Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Plasma Etch System Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Plasma Etch System Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Plasma Etch System Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plasma Etch System Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plasma Etch System Market Volume () by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Plasma Etch System Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

