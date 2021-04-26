COVID-19 World CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for CNG Tank/Cylinder , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

CNG Tank/Cylinder market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Metal Material

Glass Fiber Composites Raw Materials

Carbon Fiber Composites Raw Materials

Others

By End-User / Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Sinomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

