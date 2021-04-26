Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Handheld GNSS Receivers
Fixed GNSS Receivers
By Application
Land Survey and Cadastral Survey
Building and Construction
Agriculture
Hydrographic
Others
By Company
UniStrong
Trimble Geospatial
NovAtel
Spectra Geospatial
Leica Geosystems
Tersus GNSS
Septentrio
Topcon
Geneq
Hemisphere GNSS
Javad Gnss
Navcom Technology
e-Compass Science＆Technology
South Surveying & Mapping Technology
PENTAX Surveying
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Handheld GNSS Receivers
Figure Handheld GNSS Receivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Handheld GNSS Receivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Handheld GNSS Receivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Handheld GNSS Receivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Fixed GNSS Receivers
Figure Fixed GNSS Receivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Fixed GNSS Receivers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Fixed GNSS Receivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Fixed GNSS Receivers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Land Survey and Cadastral Survey
Figure Land Survey and Cadastral Survey Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Land Survey and Cadastral Survey Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Land Survey and Cadastral Survey Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Land Survey and Cadastral Survey Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Building and Construction
Figure Building and Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Building and Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Building and Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Building and Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Agriculture
Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Hydrographic
Figure Hydrographic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Hydrographic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Hydrographic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Hydrographic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
….continued
