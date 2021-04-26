Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2029

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Overview

The growth of the global polymerase chain reaction market is likely to be driven by its growing utilization in various clinical diagnostics, increasing demand for precision and personalized medicine. In addition, growing application in the development of drugs and technological progress is likely to work in favor of the global polymerase chain reaction market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

In the last few years, personalized medicine has gained increasing popularity due to its ability to offer tailor-made therapies to patients. Personalized medicines come with a high margin of safety and promise of offering improved patient care and lower the overall cost of healthcare. The increasing demand for personalized medicines is likely to generate immense opportunities for the genetic medicines. There is a growing need for the development of novel technologies, which can be utilized for the purpose of expansion of the global polymerase chain reaction market. In an attempt to attain competitive edge in the rising field of personalized medicine, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are exploring the grounds of direct-to-consumer genetic testing and genomic medicine. These factors are likely to foster growth of the global polymerase chain reaction market over the period of assessment, from 2019 to 2029.

Product, end user, and region are the three significant parameters based on which the global polymerase chain reaction market has been categorized. The main purpose of such segmentation is to offer a lucid and detailed view of the said market.

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Notable Developments

The global polymerase chain reaction market is marked with presence of quite a few prominent players and it is considered moderately competitive market for both the existing players and new entrants. These companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and mergers in an effort to gain larger revenue and share of the market.

Some of the key players in the global polymerase chain reaction market comprise the below-mentioned:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned market dynamics are estimated to characterize the global polymerase chain reaction market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Increased Outbreak Of Infectious Diseases to Accentuate Demand in the Market

The development of the global polymerase chain reaction market is likely to gather momentum with the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe. In an effort to facilitate growth of personalized medicine, it is essential to come up with reproducible and precise tool of gaining information about molecule about underlying conditions. Such developments are likely to guide correctly the clinical decision making abilities with a large number of tests making use of PCR techniques. All these factors are likely to pave way for growth of the global polymerase chain reaction market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

In addition to Covid-19, outbreak of infectious diseases, such as Zika has generated increased demand for PCR-based molecular assays. This technique is gaining increased importance for the purpose of identification of pathogens of these infectious diseases, which is why the demand for polymerase chain reaction is likely to rise in the years to come.

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global polymerase chain reaction market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the North America is ascribed to the presence of flexible regulatory guidelines and favorable government initiatives, Asia Pacific is likely to come up as rapidly growing region in the global polymerase chain reaction market. Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increased expenditure on healthcare industry is expected to propel growth of the Asia Pacific market in the years to come.

The global polymerase chain reaction market is segmented as:

Product

Consumables & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Application

Medical

Non-medical

