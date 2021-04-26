Electric Faucets Market | LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO, Moen

Electronic faucets give the comfort of hands-free automatic enactment and help to preserve water. Electronic innovation permits you to set and alter your faucets as per your requirements, which implies that electric faucet is continuously under your control. The touch-less electric faucet uses the movement sensor innovation to enact the water flow.

The faucet frequently features one or two sensors on the bottom, top, or spout, which houses fiber optic cables to associate the spout to the sensor. By waving to the sensor, the faucet will start automatically, and when one puts their hand away, the water flow will stop. The design of most touch-less Faucets is smart and exquisite to fit all kitchen styles, from classic to advance. An increase in technological advancement in the market and rapid urbanization, influence the significant growth of the electric faucets market during the forecast period.

Companies covered :-

LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO, Moen, Oras, Sloan Valve, PRESTO Group, Geberit, Roca, Pfister, Joomo, Beiduo Bathroom, Sunlot Shares, Advanced Modern Technologies, Fuzhou Sanxie Electron, TCK, and ZILONG.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The worldwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the electric faucets market to witness the inconsistent growth in the market. The closure of offline and online distribution channels impacts the decline in the sales and revenue growth of the electric faucets. However, online channels are providing their services during the lockdown period but only for essential goods.

Once everything solves (Post-COVID-19) the market is expected to witness a positive impact on the electric faucets market, owing to the rapid growth of the residential sector, and increasing expenditure towards advanced technology in the kitchen.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The surge in demand for the commercial accommodation sector and hotel industry is driving the global electric faucet market. In addition to this, smart things like an electrical faucet look premium and give a luxury ambiance that further gain the attraction of consumer in the market. Improvisation of modular kitchen and increase in the infrastructural facilities are in trend and thereby is boosting the growth of the electric faucets market. Along with this, the rapidly rising urbanization and improvement of the standard of living are positively impacting the electric faucets market. The U.S. and Europe have a significant market share in the electric faucets market. Also, an increase in the awareness regarding global water deficiency is another factor driving the adoption of the electric faucets in the kitchen and bathroom because it helps to avoid the wastage of water.

New product launches to flourish the market

Leading electric faucets manufacturers are focusing on recent trends and technological development to produce the new product according to the need and demands of the market. Electric faucets market is highly competitive and strategic in terms of the advancement of technological devices, quality, and durability of the product. An increase in the presence of e-commerce platforms is helping the players operating in the market, to get new insights about their product through e-commerce and other promotional advertisements to gain the attraction of customers and market.

Regional insights

North Americais anticipated to hold the largest market share inthe electricfaucets market in terms of sales and revenue growth. The growing demand for electricfaucets for commercial purposes and also increase in the expenditure level of the consumers are important factors that drive the growth in the electric faucets market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing electric faucets market. The rapid growth of urbanization and increase in the hotel chain sector are the factors that will owe to the growth and development in the electric faucets market in the near future.

