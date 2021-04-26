Near Field Communication Market Size, Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2027| Broadcom, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Near Field Communication market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Near Field Communication industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Near Field Communication production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Near Field Communication market include _, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek, Gemalto, Huawei Technologies, Inside Secure, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1580232/global-near-field-communication-market
The report has classified the global Near Field Communication industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Near Field Communication manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Near Field Communication industry.
Global Near Field Communication Market Segment By Type:
Card Emulation, Reader Emulation, Peer-to-peer
Retail, Transportation, Automotive, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Near Field Communication industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global Near Field Communication market include _, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek, Gemalto, Huawei Technologies, Inside Secure, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments
What is the growth potential of the Near Field Communication market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Near Field Communication industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Near Field Communication market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Near Field Communication market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Near Field Communication market?
TOC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Near Field Communication
1.1 Near Field Communication Market Overview
1.1.1 Near Field Communication Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Near Field Communication Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Near Field Communication Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Near Field Communication Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Near Field Communication Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Near Field Communication Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Near Field Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Near Field Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Card Emulation
2.5 Reader Emulation
2.6 Peer-to-peer 3 Near Field Communication Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Near Field Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Near Field Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Retail
3.5 Transportation
3.6 Automotive
3.7 Others 4 Global Near Field Communication Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Near Field Communication as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Near Field Communication Market
4.4 Global Top Players Near Field Communication Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Near Field Communication Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Near Field Communication Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 NXP Semiconductors
5.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Profile
5.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments
5.2 Broadcom
5.2.1 Broadcom Profile
5.2.2 Broadcom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Broadcom Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Broadcom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Broadcom Recent Developments
5.3 Stmicroelectronics
5.5.1 Stmicroelectronics Profile
5.3.2 Stmicroelectronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 Stmicroelectronics Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Mediatek Recent Developments
5.4 Mediatek
5.4.1 Mediatek Profile
5.4.2 Mediatek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 Mediatek Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Mediatek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Mediatek Recent Developments
5.5 Gemalto
5.5.1 Gemalto Profile
5.5.2 Gemalto Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Gemalto Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Gemalto Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Gemalto Recent Developments
5.6 Huawei Technologies
5.6.1 Huawei Technologies Profile
5.6.2 Huawei Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Huawei Technologies Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments
5.7 Inside Secure
5.7.1 Inside Secure Profile
5.7.2 Inside Secure Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Inside Secure Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Inside Secure Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Inside Secure Recent Developments
5.8 Samsung Electronics
5.8.1 Samsung Electronics Profile
5.8.2 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Samsung Electronics Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments
5.9 Texas Instruments
5.9.1 Texas Instruments Profile
5.9.2 Texas Instruments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Texas Instruments Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Texas Instruments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments 6 North America Near Field Communication by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Near Field Communication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Near Field Communication by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Near Field Communication by Players and by Application
8.1 China Near Field Communication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Near Field Communication by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Near Field Communication by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Near Field Communication Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
Contact US:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
City of Industry, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.