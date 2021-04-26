Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size, Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| China Unicom, China Telecom, AT&T

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market include _, Vodafone, China Unicom, China Telecom, AT&T, Etisalat, Telstra, Orange, Telefonica, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom
The report has classified the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry.
Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Segment By Type:
Professional Services, Management Services
Agricultural, Logistics, Health Care, Industrial Production, Energy, Utilities, Retail, Other
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market?
TOC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview
1.1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Professional Services
2.5 Management Services 3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Agricultural
3.5 Logistics
3.6 Health Care
3.7 Industrial Production
3.8 Energy, Utilities
3.9 Retail
3.10 Other 4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market
4.4 Global Top Players Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Vodafone
5.1.1 Vodafone Profile
5.1.2 Vodafone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Vodafone Recent Developments
5.2 China Unicom
5.2.1 China Unicom Profile
5.2.2 China Unicom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 China Unicom Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 China Unicom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 China Unicom Recent Developments
5.3 China Telecom
5.5.1 China Telecom Profile
5.3.2 China Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 China Telecom Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 China Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 AT&T Recent Developments
5.4 AT&T
5.4.1 AT&T Profile
5.4.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 AT&T Recent Developments
5.5 Etisalat
5.5.1 Etisalat Profile
5.5.2 Etisalat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Etisalat Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Etisalat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Etisalat Recent Developments
5.6 Telstra
5.6.1 Telstra Profile
5.6.2 Telstra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Telstra Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Telstra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Telstra Recent Developments
5.7 Orange
5.7.1 Orange Profile
5.7.2 Orange Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Orange Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Orange Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Orange Recent Developments
5.8 Telefonica
5.8.1 Telefonica Profile
5.8.2 Telefonica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Telefonica Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Telefonica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Telefonica Recent Developments
5.9 SK Telecom
5.9.1 SK Telecom Profile
5.9.2 SK Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 SK Telecom Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 SK Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 SK Telecom Recent Developments
5.10 Deutsche Telekom
5.10.1 Deutsche Telekom Profile
5.10.2 Deutsche Telekom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Deutsche Telekom Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Developments 6 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application
8.1 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
