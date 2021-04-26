WLAN Equipment Market Size, Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027|Aerohive Networks, AirTight Networks, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global WLAN Equipment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global WLAN Equipment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on WLAN Equipment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global WLAN Equipment industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the WLAN Equipment manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall WLAN Equipment industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global WLAN Equipment industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the WLAN Equipment market? Which product segment will grab a lion's share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in WLAN Equipment industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global WLAN Equipment market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global WLAN Equipment market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global WLAN Equipment market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of WLAN Equipment

1.1 WLAN Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 WLAN Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global WLAN Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global WLAN Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global WLAN Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global WLAN Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa WLAN Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 WLAN Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global WLAN Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global WLAN Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global WLAN Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Wireless Network Card

2.5 Wireless AP

2.6 Wireless Antenna 3 WLAN Equipment Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global WLAN Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global WLAN Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Enterprise

3.5 School

3.6 Family

3.7 Hospital

3.8 Other 4 Global WLAN Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global WLAN Equipment Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in WLAN Equipment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into WLAN Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players WLAN Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players WLAN Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 WLAN Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Advantech

5.1.1 Advantech Profile

5.1.2 Advantech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Advantech Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Advantech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Advantech Recent Developments

5.2 Aerohive Networks

5.2.1 Aerohive Networks Profile

5.2.2 Aerohive Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Aerohive Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aerohive Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Developments

5.3 AirTight Networks

5.5.1 AirTight Networks Profile

5.3.2 AirTight Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 AirTight Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AirTight Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Developments

5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

5.4.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Profile

5.4.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Developments

5.5 Belkin International

5.5.1 Belkin International Profile

5.5.2 Belkin International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Belkin International Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Belkin International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Belkin International Recent Developments

5.6 Cisco Systems

5.6.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.6.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.7 D-Link

5.7.1 D-Link Profile

5.7.2 D-Link Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 D-Link Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 D-Link Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 D-Link Recent Developments

5.8 Hewlett-Packard

5.8.1 Hewlett-Packard Profile

5.8.2 Hewlett-Packard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Hewlett-Packard Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Developments

5.9 Huawei Technologies

5.9.1 Huawei Technologies Profile

5.9.2 Huawei Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Huawei Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 Juniper Networks

5.10.1 Juniper Networks Profile

5.10.2 Juniper Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Juniper Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Juniper Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments

5.11 Lancom Systems

5.11.1 Lancom Systems Profile

5.11.2 Lancom Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Lancom Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Lancom Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Lancom Systems Recent Developments

5.12 NETGEAR

5.12.1 NETGEAR Profile

5.12.2 NETGEAR Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 NETGEAR Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NETGEAR Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NETGEAR Recent Developments

5.13 TP-LINK Technologies

5.13.1 TP-LINK Technologies Profile

5.13.2 TP-LINK Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 TP-LINK Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 TP-LINK Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 TP-LINK Technologies Recent Developments

5.14 ZTE

5.14.1 ZTE Profile

5.14.2 ZTE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 ZTE Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 ZTE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 ZTE Recent Developments 6 North America WLAN Equipment by Players and by Application

6.1 North America WLAN Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe WLAN Equipment by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe WLAN Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China WLAN Equipment by Players and by Application

8.1 China WLAN Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Equipment by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America WLAN Equipment by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America WLAN Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa WLAN Equipment by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa WLAN Equipment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa WLAN Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 WLAN Equipment Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

