Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size, Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027| KDDI R&D Laboratories, NEC, Matsushita Electric Works

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Visible Light Communication (VLC) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Visible Light Communication (VLC) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the Visible Light Communication (VLC) market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Visible Light Communication (VLC)

1.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Visible Light LED

2.5 Diodes

2.6 Image Sensor

2.7 IR Transmitter

2.8 Optical Coupler

2.9 Other 3 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Vehicles, Traffic

3.5 Defense, Security

3.6 Hospitals, Medical Care

3.7 Aviation

3.8 Mining 4 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Visible Light Communication (VLC) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Visible Light Communication (VLC) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Visible Light Communication (VLC) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Tokyo Electric Power

5.1.1 Tokyo Electric Power Profile

5.1.2 Tokyo Electric Power Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Tokyo Electric Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Tokyo Electric Power Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Tokyo Electric Power Recent Developments

5.2 KDDI R&D Laboratories

5.2.1 KDDI R&D Laboratories Profile

5.2.2 KDDI R&D Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 KDDI R&D Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 KDDI R&D Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 KDDI R&D Laboratories Recent Developments

5.3 NEC

5.5.1 NEC Profile

5.3.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Matsushita Electric Works Recent Developments

5.4 Matsushita Electric Works

5.4.1 Matsushita Electric Works Profile

5.4.2 Matsushita Electric Works Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Matsushita Electric Works Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Matsushita Electric Works Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Matsushita Electric Works Recent Developments

5.5 Nippon Signal

5.5.1 Nippon Signal Profile

5.5.2 Nippon Signal Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Nippon Signal Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Nippon Signal Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Nippon Signal Recent Developments

5.6 Information System Research Institute

5.6.1 Information System Research Institute Profile

5.6.2 Information System Research Institute Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Information System Research Institute Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Information System Research Institute Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Information System Research Institute Recent Developments

5.7 Toshiba

5.7.1 Toshiba Profile

5.7.2 Toshiba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Toshiba Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Toshiba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.8 Samsung Electronics

5.8.1 Samsung Electronics Profile

5.8.2 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Samsung Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

5.9 Avago Technologies Japan

5.9.1 Avago Technologies Japan Profile

5.9.2 Avago Technologies Japan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Avago Technologies Japan Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Avago Technologies Japan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Avago Technologies Japan Recent Developments

5.10 Toyoda Gosei

5.10.1 Toyoda Gosei Profile

5.10.2 Toyoda Gosei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Toyoda Gosei Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Toyoda Gosei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments

5.11 SONY

5.11.1 SONY Profile

5.11.2 SONY Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 SONY Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 SONY Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 SONY Recent Developments

5.12 NTT Dokomo

5.12.1 NTT Dokomo Profile

5.12.2 NTT Dokomo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 NTT Dokomo Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NTT Dokomo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NTT Dokomo Recent Developments

5.13 Toyoda Gosei

5.13.1 Toyoda Gosei Profile

5.13.2 Toyoda Gosei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Toyoda Gosei Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Toyoda Gosei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments

5.14 Casio Computer

5.14.1 Casio Computer Profile

5.14.2 Casio Computer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Casio Computer Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Casio Computer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Casio Computer Recent Developments

5.15 NEC Communication Systems

5.15.1 NEC Communication Systems Profile

5.15.2 NEC Communication Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 NEC Communication Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 NEC Communication Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 NEC Communication Systems Recent Developments

5.16 NEC Lighting

5.16.1 NEC Lighting Profile

5.16.2 NEC Lighting Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 NEC Lighting Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 NEC Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 NEC Lighting Recent Developments 6 North America Visible Light Communication (VLC) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Visible Light Communication (VLC) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Visible Light Communication (VLC) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication (VLC) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Visible Light Communication (VLC) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication (VLC) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.