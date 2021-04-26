Door Phone Market Size, Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| FERMAX, Honeywell, Legrand

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global Door Phone market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Door Phone industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Door Phone production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Door Phone industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Door Phone manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Door Phone industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Door Phone industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Door Phone

1.1 Door Phone Market Overview

1.1.1 Door Phone Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Door Phone Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Door Phone Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Door Phone Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Door Phone Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Door Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Door Phone Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Door Phone Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Door Phone Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Door Phone Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Audio

2.5 Video 3 Door Phone Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Door Phone Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Door Phone Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Door Phone Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Apartments

3.5 Single-family residences

3.6 Residential buildings 4 Global Door Phone Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Door Phone Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Door Phone as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Door Phone Market

4.4 Global Top Players Door Phone Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Door Phone Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Door Phone Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aiphone

5.1.1 Aiphone Profile

5.1.2 Aiphone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Aiphone Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aiphone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Aiphone Recent Developments

5.2 FERMAX

5.2.1 FERMAX Profile

5.2.2 FERMAX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 FERMAX Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 FERMAX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 FERMAX Recent Developments

5.3 Honeywell

5.5.1 Honeywell Profile

5.3.2 Honeywell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Honeywell Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Honeywell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Legrand Recent Developments

5.4 Legrand

5.4.1 Legrand Profile

5.4.2 Legrand Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Legrand Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Legrand Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Legrand Recent Developments

5.5 Panasonic

5.5.1 Panasonic Profile

5.5.2 Panasonic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

5.6 1byone Products

5.6.1 1byone Products Profile

5.6.2 1byone Products Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 1byone Products Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 1byone Products Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 1byone Products Recent Developments

5.7 ABB Genway

5.7.1 ABB Genway Profile

5.7.2 ABB Genway Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 ABB Genway Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ABB Genway Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ABB Genway Recent Developments

5.8 Axis Communications

5.8.1 Axis Communications Profile

5.8.2 Axis Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Axis Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Axis Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Axis Communications Recent Developments

5.9 Guangdong Anjubao

5.9.1 Guangdong Anjubao Profile

5.9.2 Guangdong Anjubao Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Guangdong Anjubao Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Guangdong Anjubao Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Guangdong Anjubao Recent Developments

5.10 Hikvision

5.10.1 Hikvision Profile

5.10.2 Hikvision Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Hikvision Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hikvision Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Hikvision Recent Developments

5.11 FARBELL

5.11.1 FARBELL Profile

5.11.2 FARBELL Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 FARBELL Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 FARBELL Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 FARBELL Recent Developments

5.12 Samsung

5.12.1 Samsung Profile

5.12.2 Samsung Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Samsung Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Samsung Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.13 Schneider

5.13.1 Schneider Profile

5.13.2 Schneider Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Schneider Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Schneider Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Schneider Recent Developments

5.14 TCS

5.14.1 TCS Profile

5.14.2 TCS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 TCS Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 TCS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 TCS Recent Developments

5.15 Urmet Group

5.15.1 Urmet Group Profile

5.15.2 Urmet Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Urmet Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Urmet Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Urmet Group Recent Developments 6 North America Door Phone by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Door Phone Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Door Phone Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Door Phone by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Door Phone Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Door Phone Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Door Phone by Players and by Application

8.1 China Door Phone Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Door Phone Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Door Phone by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Door Phone Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Door Phone Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Door Phone by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Door Phone Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Door Phone Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Door Phone by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Door Phone Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Door Phone Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Door Phone Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

