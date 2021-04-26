Global Modular Building market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5672863-global-modular-building-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Permanent

Relocatable

By Application

Housing

ALSO READ:https://www.bloglovin.com/@wiseguysreport/global-mining-metal-ores-in-france-market

Commercial

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

By Company

Laing O’rourke

Red Sea Housing

Atco

ALSO READ:https://ello.co/wiseguysreport/post/6b_92irpbypo188vrw44aa

Bouygues Construction

Vinci

Skanska

Algeco Scotsman

Kleusberg

Kef Katerra

Lendlease

Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding

Modular Space Corporation

Dubox

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Permanent

Figure Permanent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Permanent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Permanent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Permanent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Relocatable

ALSO READ:https://postheaven.net/bak0ubsjcv

Figure Relocatable Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Relocatable Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Relocatable Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Relocatable Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Housing

ALSO READ:https://www.evernote.com/shard/s647/sh/a8f69860-1609-42d0-aba7-a25e9a8e7659/85d67041ade1a844241bacd7644a84c4

Figure Housing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Housing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Housing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Housing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Commercial

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Alta-Fab Structures

Westchester Modular Homes

Wernick Group

Fleetwood Australia

NRB

Koma Modular

Hickory Group

Clayton Homes

J.D. Irving

Horizon North Logistics

Art’s Way Manufacturing

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105