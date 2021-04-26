Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027|Visteon, Harman, NXP

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market include _, Bosch, Visteon, Harman, NXP, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Daimler AG, Freescale, Renault SA, Renesas
The report has classified the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) industry.
Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Segment By Type:
Wiring, Relays, Switches, Sensors Memory, Others
Introduction, Infotainment, Climate Control, Navigation, Driver Assistance Systems (DAS)
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
TOC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2026 1 Industry Overview of Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN)
1.1 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Overview
1.1.1 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 North America
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
1.2.5 Central & South America
1.2.6 Middle East & Africa
1.3 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market by Type
1.3.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019
1.3.3 Wiring
1.3.4 Relays
1.3.5 Switches
1.3.6 Sensors Memory
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market by by Application
1.4.1 Introduction
1.4.2 Infotainment
1.4.3 Climate Control
1.4.4 Navigation
1.4.5 Driver Assistance Systems (DAS) 2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
2.2 Competitive Status
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
3.1 Bosch
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Visteon
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Harman
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 NXP
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Wurth Elektronik
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Yazaki Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Acome
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Aricent Inc
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Agilent Technologies
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 AISIN AW Co Ltd
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue (Value) (2015-2020)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Analog Devices
3.12 Broadcom
3.13 Daimler AG
3.14 Freescale
3.15 Renault SA
3.16 Renesas 4 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type and by Application (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
4.3 Potential Application of Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) 5 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
5.3 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Development Status and Outlook
7.1 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.3 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Development Status and Outlook
8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Central & South America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Development Status and Outlook
9.1 Central & South America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Central & South America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.3 Central & South America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Middle East & Africa Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Middle East & Africa Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Market Forecast by Regions and by Application (2020-2026)
11.1 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Regions (2020-2026)
11.1.1 North America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
11.1.2 Europe Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
11.1.3 China Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
11.1.5 Central & South America Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
11.2 Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size by Application (2020-2026)
11.3 The Market Drivers in Future 12 Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.1 Research Programs/Design 14.1.2 Market Size Estimation 14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 14.2 Data Source 14.2.1 Secondary Sources 14.2.2 Primary Sources 14.3 Disclaimer 14.4 Author List
