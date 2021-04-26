Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Heated Massage Chairs
Inversion Massage Chairs
Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
Targeted Massage Chairs
By Application
Homes
Offices
Clubs
By Company
Panasonic
Osaki
Inada
Human Touch
Fujiiryoki
Titan
Cozzia
OSIM
Luraco
Omega
Infinity
Ogawa
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Heated Massage Chairs
Figure Heated Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Heated Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Heated Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Heated Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Inversion Massage Chairs
Figure Inversion Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Inversion Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Inversion Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Inversion Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
Figure Zero Gravity Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Zero Gravity Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Zero Gravity Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Zero Gravity Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Targeted Massage Chairs
Figure Targeted Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Targeted Massage Chairs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Targeted Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Targeted Massage Chairs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Homes
Figure Homes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Homes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Homes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Homes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Offices
Figure Offices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Offices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Offices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Offices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Clubs
Figure Clubs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Clubs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Clubs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Clubs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region….continued
