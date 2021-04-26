Magnetic Refrigeration Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Magnetic refrigeration is a cooling technology that is majorly used by the food and beverage processing industry, healthcare sector, storage and personal/domestic use. Magnetic refrigeration aims to protect the edibility of food and beverage items, provide storage space to food, beverages and medicines and maintain the right temperature for the medicine to be stored in. Magnetic refrigerators are more efficient and effective than traditional gas compression refrigeration systems as they offer safe, quitter and higher cooling effects. The magnetic refrigeration process works by applying a magnetic field to the magnetic materials causing them to heat up. The excess heat is removed from the system by water which enables the material to cool down and restore its original temperature.

Rising demand for packaged and processed food coupled with rising population is the prime reason for the rise in demand for magnetic refrigeration. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the magnetic refrigeration market will exhibit a CAGR of 104.7% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry and healthcare sector have led to the rise in demand for magnetic refrigeration systems. Low maintenance cost and initiatives by the government focusing on green technology will further propel growth in the demand for magnetic refrigeration. Also, the low energy consumption of magnetic refrigeration will further boost up its demand globally. The rising adoption of magnetic refrigeration in industrial and transportation sectors will further induce growth in the demand for magnetic refrigeration.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the magnetic refrigeration market report are BASF SE, Samsung, General Electric, Haier, Camfridge, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Astronautics Corporation of America, Whirlpool Corporation., Ubiblue, VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, eramet, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Magnotherm Solutions among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

The magnetic refrigeration market is segmented on the basis of product, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the magnetic refrigeration market is segmented into refrigeration systems, air conditioning systems and heat pumps. Refrigeration systems are further sub-segmented into refrigerators, cabinet display freezers, beverage coolers and ice cream cabinets. Air conditioning systems are sub-segmented into stationery air conditioners, mobile air conditioners and chillers.

On the basis of application, the magnetic refrigeration market is segmented into domestic, commercial and transportation. Transportation is further sub-segmented into logistics, automotive, aerospace and marine parking solutions.

On the basis of industry, the magnetic refrigeration market is segmented into food and beverage processing, storage and healthcare.

Country Level Analysis

The Magnetic Refrigeration market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Magnetic Refrigeration market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Magnetic Refrigeration Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Magnetic Refrigeration market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Magnetic Refrigeration market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Magnetic Refrigeration market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

