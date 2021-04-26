Global Strainer Filters Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers
Automatic Backwashing Strainers
Mechanically Cleaned Strainers
Others
By Application
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Oil and Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical
Power
Pulp & Paper
Water & Wastewater
Others
By Company
Eaton Filtration
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Krone Filtertechnik
Filter Specialists
Watts Water Technologies
Armstrong International
Ludemann
Apollo Valves
Fluidtrol
Pelmar Engineering Ltd
CIRCOR Energy
Fil-Trek Corporation
Hayward Flow Control
Jamison Products
Hellan Strainer
Fluid Conditioning Products
Metrafelx
Viking Pump
Henry Technologies
Keckley Company
Legend Valve
Newark Wire Cloth
Vee Bee Filtration
Weamco
Oxford Filtration
YODO
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers
Figure Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Automatic Backwashing Strainers
Figure Automatic Backwashing Strainers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automatic Backwashing Strainers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automatic Backwashing Strainers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automatic Backwashing Strainers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Mechanically Cleaned Strainers
Figure Mechanically Cleaned Strainers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Mechanically Cleaned Strainers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Mechanically Cleaned Strainers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Mechanically Cleaned Strainers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Chemical
Figure Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Food & Beverage
Figure Food & Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Food & Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Food & Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Food & Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Oil and Petrochemical
Figure Oil and Petrochemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Oil and Petrochemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Oil and Petrochemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Oil and Petrochemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pharmaceutical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Power
Figure Power Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Power Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Power Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Power Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.6 Pulp & Paper
….continued
