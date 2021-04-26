Global Turbine Governor Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The Turbine Governor is one of the very important auxiliary control devices for hydro-generators. The quality of its operation directly determines the safe and stable operation of the unit. Reducing the failure rate of the Turbine Governor is the most effective means of improving the operational reliability of the unit.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Turbine Hydraulic Governor
Turbine Microcomputer Governor
By Application
Small Hydropower Station
Medium-sized Hydropower Station
Large Hydropower Station
By Company
GE
Woodward, Inc.
ABB
Voith GmbH
Andritz
CCER
TRIED
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Turbine Hydraulic Governor
Figure Turbine Hydraulic Governor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Turbine Hydraulic Governor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Turbine Hydraulic Governor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Turbine Hydraulic Governor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Turbine Microcomputer Governor
Figure Turbine Microcomputer Governor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Turbine Microcomputer Governor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Turbine Microcomputer Governor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Turbine Microcomputer Governor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Small Hydropower Station
Figure Small Hydropower Station Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Small Hydropower Station Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Small Hydropower Station Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Small Hydropower Station Market Forecast and CAGR
2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Medium-sized Hydropower Station
Figure Medium-sized Hydropower Station Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medium-sized Hydropower Station Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medium-sized Hydropower Station Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medium-sized Hydropower Station Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Large Hydropower Station
Figure Large Hydropower Station Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Large Hydropower Station Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Large Hydropower Station Market Forecast and CAG….continued
