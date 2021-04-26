Global Drying Curing Equipment Market CAGR, Volume and Value for 2020

Summary

Drying Curing Equipment is a mechanical device that utilizes thermal energy to reduce the moisture content of a material, for drying an object. Dryer by heating the material in the wet (usually refers to moisture or other volatile liquid components) vaporized to escape, to obtain a specified moisture content of solid materials.This report mainly concentrates on Curing Dryers, such as UV Curing Dryers, IR Curing Dryers, etc., which can be used in graphic arts industry, automotive industry and for other industrial applications.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Drying Curing Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Drying Curing Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

UV Drying Curing Equipment

IR Drying Curing Equipment

Others

By End-User / Application

Printing industry

Building materials industry

Manufacturing industry

Others

By Company

IST METZ

Heraeus

GEW

Phoseon

Lumen Dynamics

Miltec

Nordson

AMS

Kyocera

Panasonic

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Drying Curing Equipment Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Drying Curing Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Drying Curing Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Drying Curing Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Drying Curing Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

….. continued

