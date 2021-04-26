Global Solar Pump Inverter Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Solar pumping inverter converts DC current from the solar array into AC current to drive the pump. With the function of MPPT (maximum power point tracking), it regulates the output frequency according to irradiation in real time to achieve the maximum power.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Single Purpose
Multipurpose
By Application
Commercial Use
Home Use
By Company
ABB
Hitachi
Voltronic Power
Schneider Electric
GRUNDFOS
B&B Power
Sollatek
Solar Tech
Gozuk
MNE
Voltacon
Hober
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Single Purpose
Figure Single Purpose Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Single Purpose Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Single Purpose Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Single Purpose Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Multipurpose
Figure Multipurpose Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Multipurpose Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Multipurpose Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Multipurpose Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Commercial Use
Figure Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Home Use
Figure Home Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Home Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Home Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Home Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued
