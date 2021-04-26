COVID-19 World Luxury Yacht Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Yachts with length greater than 79 feet are known as luxury yachts. They are mainly used for recreational purposes which are equipped with modern convenience features such as ACs, TV, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and reliable power generating systems.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Luxury Yacht , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Luxury Yacht market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Motor luxury yachts
Sailing luxury yachts
By End-User / Application
Private use
Commercial use
Special use
By Company
Azimut/Benetti
Ferretti Group
Sanlorenzo
Sunseeker
Feadship
Lürssen
Princess Yachts
Amels / Damen
Heesen Yachts
Horizon
Westport
Oceanco
Trinity Yachts
Fipa Group
Overmarine
Perini Navi
Palmer Johnson
Cerri – Baglietto
Christensen
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Luxury Yacht Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Luxury Yacht Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Luxury Yacht Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
…continued
