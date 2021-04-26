Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Size, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Share, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Growth, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Trends, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Analysis, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Forecast, Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market Demand

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Food Pathogen Testing market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1053.94 million in 2019 to US$ 1936.65 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The APAC region comprises developed and developing countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The growth of the food pathogen testing market in the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed to the rising focus of government authorities towards framing stringent food safety regulations in countries such as China, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan. Globally identified food pathogens are E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and many others. Many research studies suggest that foodborne diseases are more common in the Asia Pacific region are less common in North America and Europe. The highly perishable food products such as fruit & vegetables and meat & poultry are increasingly analyzed for pathogens along with residue. The processed food products segment has further come under stringent regulatory scanning following the recent food safety scares. The new entrants in the Asia-Pacific food pathogen testing market are facing intense competition from the established players who enjoy greater client confidence and greater recognition among consumers.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

Nérieux NutriSciences

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

FoodChain ID Group Inc.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market segments and regions.

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market, by Type

E. coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market, by Technology

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market – by Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy

Cereals and Grains

The research on the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Food Pathogen Testing market.

