Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape Report

What are Vascular Grafts?

A Vascular Graft (also called vascular bypass) is a surgical procedure that redirects blood flow from one area of the body to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. Vascular grafting is most commonly done to bypass a complete or partial blockage in an artery in order to improve blood flow to the organ or extremity supplied by the diseased artery. Vascular grafts are of different types based on the indication and raw materials used for the graft to suit the host tissue.

Vascular Grafts Devices Competitive Assessment

Vascular Grafts Devices pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Raw Material

Vascular Grafts can be divided based on raw materials – Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts and Biosynthetic Grafts, which are covered in the report.

Product Indication

Vascular Grafts can be divided based on its application – Cardiac Aneurysms, Vascular Occlusion and Kidney Failure, which are covered in the report.

Vascular Grafts Major Players

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the Vascular Grafts products.

Key Players

RegenaGraft

Humacyte Inc

Innovia LLC

LeMaitre Vascular Inc

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Peca Labs Inc

PQ Bypass Inc

Secant Group LLC

Terumo Aortic Company

Tgen Tech LLC

TTK Healthcare Ltd

VenoStent Inc

VesselTek BioMedical

VESSL Therapeutics Ltd

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the Vascular Grafts under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Vascular Grafts and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

