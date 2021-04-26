Motorized Folding Door Market Size, Global Industry Growth Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021-2027| Stanley, dormakaba, ASSA ABLOY

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Motorized Folding Door market is extensively studied in the report with the intention of helping players to take crucial bottom-line decisions and create strategic action plans. Analysts authoring the report have provided comprehensive and reliable research studies on market feasibility, product positioning, market competition, market positioning, market entry strategies, and various other important subjects. The report also offers accurate and validated forecasts and estimates of the global Motorized Folding Door market. Importantly, players can use it to access industry-best country-specific market intelligence, merger and acquisition target identification studies, intellectual property research, investment research, opportunity analysis, benchmarking studies, and company profiling.
The report offers brilliant and highly detailed market dynamics research that sheds light on critical growth factors, trends, opportunities, restraints, and challenges that players may face in the near future when operating in the global Motorized Folding Door market. This research could help players to identify profit-making opportunities available in the global Motorized Folding Door market. Moreover, players could use it to make the much needed improvements in their business or operation to gain competitive advantage in the global Motorized Folding Door market. The market dynamics study included in the report is prepared taking into consideration a number of factors that impact the growth of the global Motorized Folding Door market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Motorized Folding Door Market Research Report: Stanley, dormakaba, ASSA ABLOY, Tormax, Nabtesco, Record, Horton Automatics, GEZE, Dream Bi Folding Doors, DSS Automatic Doors, Holux (Deutschtec), Jewers Doors, Teraoka Autodoor, DNG AUTOMATIC, LABEL S.p.a., Crown Doors, TRONCO, Osent Automatic Door
Global Motorized Folding Door Market by Type: Single Folding Door, Bi-Folding Door
Global Motorized Folding Door Market by Application: Hospitals, Hotels & Restaurants, Business Centers, Office Buildings, Others
Market segmentation is another exhaustive, significant study included in the report that provides thorough analysis of key product and application segments of the global Motorized Folding Door market. With the help of this study, readers could gain sound understanding of the growth pattern as well as future growth potential of different market segments. In the market segmentation study, the authors of the Motorized Folding Door report have provided accurate market figures such as CAGR and market size of all the segments analyzed. The study also shows how segments are gaining or losing growth in different regions and countries.
The report offers a deep geographical study of the global Motorized Folding Door market where growth prospects in key regions and countries are identified to help players expand their market presence. Market drivers for each regional market are broadly analyzed in the Motorized Folding Door report. Moreover, the geographical analysis provided in the report could help readers to become familiar with challenges that are specific to the regional markets analyzed. All the regional and country-wise markets studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of growth rate, value, volume, and other vital factors. This will help readers to gain in-depth knowledge of the regional growth of the Motorized Folding Door market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Motorized Folding Door market?
What will be the size of the global Motorized Folding Door market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Motorized Folding Door market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Motorized Folding Door market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Motorized Folding Door market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Motorized Folding Door Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single Folding Door
1.2.3 Bi-Folding Door
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Hotels & Restaurants
1.3.4 Business Centers
1.3.5 Office Buildings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Motorized Folding Door Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Motorized Folding Door Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Motorized Folding Door Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Motorized Folding Door Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Motorized Folding Door Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Motorized Folding Door Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Motorized Folding Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Motorized Folding Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Motorized Folding Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Motorized Folding Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Motorized Folding Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Motorized Folding Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Motorized Folding Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Stanley
11.1.1 Stanley Corporation Information
11.1.2 Stanley Overview
11.1.3 Stanley Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Stanley Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.1.5 Stanley Recent Developments
11.2 dormakaba
11.2.1 dormakaba Corporation Information
11.2.2 dormakaba Overview
11.2.3 dormakaba Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 dormakaba Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.2.5 dormakaba Recent Developments
11.3 ASSA ABLOY
11.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information
11.3.2 ASSA ABLOY Overview
11.3.3 ASSA ABLOY Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 ASSA ABLOY Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.3.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Developments
11.4 Tormax
11.4.1 Tormax Corporation Information
11.4.2 Tormax Overview
11.4.3 Tormax Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Tormax Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.4.5 Tormax Recent Developments
11.5 Nabtesco
11.5.1 Nabtesco Corporation Information
11.5.2 Nabtesco Overview
11.5.3 Nabtesco Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Nabtesco Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.5.5 Nabtesco Recent Developments
11.6 Record
11.6.1 Record Corporation Information
11.6.2 Record Overview
11.6.3 Record Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Record Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.6.5 Record Recent Developments
11.7 Horton Automatics
11.7.1 Horton Automatics Corporation Information
11.7.2 Horton Automatics Overview
11.7.3 Horton Automatics Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Horton Automatics Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.7.5 Horton Automatics Recent Developments
11.8 GEZE
11.8.1 GEZE Corporation Information
11.8.2 GEZE Overview
11.8.3 GEZE Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 GEZE Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.8.5 GEZE Recent Developments
11.9 Dream Bi Folding Doors
11.9.1 Dream Bi Folding Doors Corporation Information
11.9.2 Dream Bi Folding Doors Overview
11.9.3 Dream Bi Folding Doors Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Dream Bi Folding Doors Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.9.5 Dream Bi Folding Doors Recent Developments
11.10 DSS Automatic Doors
11.10.1 DSS Automatic Doors Corporation Information
11.10.2 DSS Automatic Doors Overview
11.10.3 DSS Automatic Doors Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 DSS Automatic Doors Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.10.5 DSS Automatic Doors Recent Developments
11.11 Holux (Deutschtec)
11.11.1 Holux (Deutschtec) Corporation Information
11.11.2 Holux (Deutschtec) Overview
11.11.3 Holux (Deutschtec) Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Holux (Deutschtec) Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.11.5 Holux (Deutschtec) Recent Developments
11.12 Jewers Doors
11.12.1 Jewers Doors Corporation Information
11.12.2 Jewers Doors Overview
11.12.3 Jewers Doors Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Jewers Doors Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.12.5 Jewers Doors Recent Developments
11.13 Teraoka Autodoor
11.13.1 Teraoka Autodoor Corporation Information
11.13.2 Teraoka Autodoor Overview
11.13.3 Teraoka Autodoor Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Teraoka Autodoor Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.13.5 Teraoka Autodoor Recent Developments
11.14 DNG AUTOMATIC
11.14.1 DNG AUTOMATIC Corporation Information
11.14.2 DNG AUTOMATIC Overview
11.14.3 DNG AUTOMATIC Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 DNG AUTOMATIC Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.14.5 DNG AUTOMATIC Recent Developments
11.15 LABEL S.p.a.
11.15.1 LABEL S.p.a. Corporation Information
11.15.2 LABEL S.p.a. Overview
11.15.3 LABEL S.p.a. Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 LABEL S.p.a. Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.15.5 LABEL S.p.a. Recent Developments
11.16 Crown Doors
11.16.1 Crown Doors Corporation Information
11.16.2 Crown Doors Overview
11.16.3 Crown Doors Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Crown Doors Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.16.5 Crown Doors Recent Developments
11.17 TRONCO
11.17.1 TRONCO Corporation Information
11.17.2 TRONCO Overview
11.17.3 TRONCO Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 TRONCO Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.17.5 TRONCO Recent Developments
11.18 Osent Automatic Door
11.18.1 Osent Automatic Door Corporation Information
11.18.2 Osent Automatic Door Overview
11.18.3 Osent Automatic Door Motorized Folding Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Osent Automatic Door Motorized Folding Door Product Description
11.18.5 Osent Automatic Door Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Motorized Folding Door Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Motorized Folding Door Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Motorized Folding Door Production Mode & Process
12.4 Motorized Folding Door Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Motorized Folding Door Sales Channels
12.4.2 Motorized Folding Door Distributors
12.5 Motorized Folding Door Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Motorized Folding Door Industry Trends
13.2 Motorized Folding Door Market Drivers
13.3 Motorized Folding Door Market Challenges
13.4 Motorized Folding Door Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Motorized Folding Door Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
