Global COVID-19 World Microbial Air Samplers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Microbial Air Samplers , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Microbial Air Samplers market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

By End-User / Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Scientific Laboratory

Others

By Company

MBV AG

VWR

BioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Particle Measuring Systems

Emtek

Advanced Instruments

RGF Environmental

Ogawa Seiki

IUL

Awel

Aquaria srl

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Qingdao Junray

Tianjin Hengao

Climet Instruments

Beijing Jiance

Shanghai Sujing

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Microbial Air Samplers Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Microbial Air Samplers Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Microbial Air Samplers Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Microbial Air Samplers Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Microbial Air Samplers Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Microbial Air Samplers Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Microbial Air Samplers Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

….. continued

