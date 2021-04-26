Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Spectrometers
Gas and TOC analyzers
Thermal Analyzers
Others
By Application
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Food and beverage companies
Environmental testing organizations
Others
By Company
Agilent Technologies
Bruker
Danaher
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
B&W Tek
HORIBA
Jasco
Teledyne Technologies
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Spectrometers
Figure Spectrometers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Spectrometers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Spectrometers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Spectrometers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Gas and TOC analyzers
Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Thermal Analyzers
Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Food and beverage companies
Figure Food and beverage companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Food and beverage companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Food and beverage companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Food and beverage companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Environmental testing organizations
Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
….continued
