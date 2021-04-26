Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Spectrometers

Gas and TOC analyzers

Thermal Analyzers

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Food and beverage companies

Environmental testing organizations

Others

By Company

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Danaher

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

B&W Tek

HORIBA

Jasco

Teledyne Technologies

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Spectrometers

Figure Spectrometers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Spectrometers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Spectrometers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Spectrometers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Gas and TOC analyzers

Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gas and TOC analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Thermal Analyzers

Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Thermal Analyzers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Food and beverage companies

Figure Food and beverage companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Food and beverage companies Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Food and beverage companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Food and beverage companies Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Environmental testing organizations

Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Environmental testing organizations Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

….continued

