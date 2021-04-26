Global Energy Efficient Lighting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)
Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL)
Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
Other Lighting Sources
By Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
By Company
Philips Lighting
OSRAM
GE Lighting
Hubbell Lighting
Cree
Cooper Lighting
Acuity Brands
Nichia
The Lighting Quotient
Soraa
Lunera Lighting
Digital Lumens
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)
Figure High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure High-intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL)
Figure Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
Figure Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Other Lighting Sources
Figure Other Lighting Sources Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Other Lighting Sources Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Other Lighting Sources Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Other Lighting Sources Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Home Use
……continued
