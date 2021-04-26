HDL Cholesterol Kits Market Dynamic, Supply and Demand, Revenue Growth 2028

Global HDL Cholesterol Kits Market: Overview

As healthcare systems are evolving, so is the field of diagnostics. It is moving from being a lengthy process to a ready in no time results affair. In tune with the shift, HDL (high density lipoproteins) cholesterol kits are gaining notable popularity in the healthcare ecosystem. To make it more attractive are specialized services focusing at CVD (Cardiovascular Disease) risk evaluation. Besides, the self-care trend and point-of-care trend look like positive factors of growth.

All in all, it can be stated, that high prevalence of CVD and other lifestyle diseases, coupled with an increase in awareness among people regarding cholesterol, is leading to demand generation for HDL cholesterol kits.

The market is therefore expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The rise in market worth would be notable.

Global HDL Cholesterol Kits Market: Competitive Landscape

The global HDL cholesterol kits market is slightly fragmented, Key players include Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories Limited, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam plc., Merck KGaA, and Abbott Laboratories.

Usually to maintain edge of other players and also expand footprint regionally, players often use the business strategy of mergers and acquisitions. One of the classic examples of players from the market using it is that of Fujifilm Holding Corporation’s acquisition of Wako Pure Chemical. Through this strategic move, the former marked its presence in life sciences and chemical domains.

Global HDL Cholesterol Kits Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global HDL cholesterol kits market is set to see impressive growth in the forecast period. Factors that will drive the market ahead include the ones mentioned below:

Lifestyle disease are on the rise and it is not surprising considering work day is increasing and is marked by a sedentary culture. As a result, there is no time to prepare healthy meals. As more people eat out and live a non-active life, CVD, obesity and hyperlipidaemia are increasing. CVD is number one causes of deaths globally. By 2030, it is predicted, nearly 23.6 million people will die from CVD. On the other hand, obesity has tripled between 1975 and 2018. Moving towards Hyperlipidaemia, condition is severe. In United States alone, about 1 in 3 people have hyperlipidaemia. This is projecting a rosy future for Global HDL Cholesterol Kits.

A rising trend of Regular Health checks is being noted among people of all pertinent age groups. With an increase in disposable income across the globe, especially in middle and low income groups, the trend will only move higher. As governments do their bit in improving healthcare outcomes worldwide, diagnostics and especially regular testing will surge. With this surge, will surge the global HDL cholesterol kits market. And, it even includes region like the MEA (Middle-east and Africa). It will not be wrong to say that the trend is creating new opportunities, ready to be tapped into.

Global HDL Cholesterol Kits Market: Regional Analysis

The regions that will dominate Global HDL Cholesterol Market are North America and Europe. The reason behind this dominance are advanced healthcare systems. Besides, awareness regarding CVD and self-care kits is high. Another noteworthy region is East Asia that is witnessing increasing numbers of initiatives by governments as well as private entities. Basically, the value put on healthcare is increasing, along with growth prospects for HDL cholesterol kits market.

