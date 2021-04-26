Global Food Sorting Machines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Belt Sorter
Freefall Sorter
Gravity Separator
Automated Defect Removal Systems
Others
By Application
Harvested Food
Processed Food
Others
By Company
TOMRA
Key Technology
Sesotec
GREEFA
Aweta
Bühler
Cimbria
Forpak
Meyer
Nikko
Raytec Vision
SCHULE
Barco Vision
Satake USA Inc
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Belt Sorter
Figure Belt Sorter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Belt Sorter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Belt Sorter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Belt Sorter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Freefall Sorter
Figure Freefall Sorter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Freefall Sorter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Freefall Sorter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Freefall Sorter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Gravity Separator
Figure Gravity Separator
…continued
