COVID-19 World Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Waterjet machines provide an efficient method of producing intricate components of machines with relative ease and precision. It facilitates versatile and effective machining, cutting, and shaping of metals and other materials. A waterjet machine uses a pump to eject water at an extremely high pressure through a nozzle to cut metals and other materials. These machines generate a lesser amount of heat compared to other cutting technologies and can, therefore, be used even on materials that are highly sensitive to high temperatures. Waterjet machines also help to ensure minimal wastage of the material being machined.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Pressurized water

Abrasive mixture

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Stone & Tiles

Job Shop

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Company

Flow International

Omax

Bystronic Group

Sugino Machine

ESAB Cutting Systems

Jet Edge Inc

Water Jet Sweden

Resato

WARDJet Inc.

Waterjet Corporation

Dardi

Yongda Dynamo Electirc

Shenyang APW

Sino Achieve

Shenyang Head

