COVID-19 World Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Water Treatment Equipment refers to the equipment used in the industrial water treatment. It includes: Pre-treatment non-membrane, Pre-treatment membrane, ultrapure water, AD/EDI systems polishing, Inorganic WW treatment, Organic WW treatment, etc.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Water Treatment Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Water Treatment Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Pre-treatment non-membrane
Pre-treatment membrane
Ultrapure water
AD/EDI systems polishing
Inorganic WW treatment
Organic WW treatments
Others
By End-User / Application
Food & beverages
Power generation
Pharma
Microelectronics
Chemicals
Others
By Company
Veolia
BWT
Degremont
GE Water
Pall Corporation
Evoqua Water
Lenntech
Ecolab
Ecolutia
Ovivo
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Water Treatment Equipment Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Water Treatment Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
…continued
