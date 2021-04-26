Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

A widely used and efficient means of generating power is by using a natural gas generator. Natural gas can be used to power both emergency and portable generators and is regarded as being one of the most affordable and effective fuels among non-renewable resources for power generation. In terms of affordability, coal is perhaps the only fuel that is less expensive. However, one of the biggest disadvantages of coal is that it is a high pollutant.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Below 20KW
20 KW to 100 KW
101 KW to 500 KW
501 KW to 1 MW
1 MW to 2 MW
Above 2MW
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Distributed Generation
Others
By Company
Caterpillar
GE Energy
Cummins
Dresser-Rand (part of Siemens)
Generac
Kohler
MTU Onsite Energy
Himoinsa
Doosan
Ettes Power
Jinan Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd. (JDEC)
Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co.,Ltd.
Zibo Diesel Engine Parent Company
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Below 20KW
Figure Below 20KW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Below 20KW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Below 20KW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Below 20KW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 20 KW to 100 KW
Figure 20 KW to 100 KW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 20 KW to 100 KW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 20 KW to 100 KW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 20 KW to 100 KW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 101 KW to 500 KW
Figure 101 KW to 500 KW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 101 KW to 500 KW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 101 KW to 500 KW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 101 KW to 500 KW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 501 KW to 1 MW
Figure 501 KW to 1 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 501 KW to 1 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 501 KW to 1 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 501 KW to 1 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 1 MW to 2 MW
Figure 1 MW to 2 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 1 MW to 2 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 1 MW to 2 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 1 MW to 2 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.6 Above 2MW
Figure Above 2MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Above 2MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Above 2MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Above 2MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Residential
Figure Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Commercial
Figure Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Industrial
Figure Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Industrial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Distributed Generation
Figure Distributed Generation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Distributed Generation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Distributed Generation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Distributed Generation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Generator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Natural Gas Generator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.4.2 Europe Price by Company
Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020
2.5 South America
2.5.1 South America Sales by Company
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.5.2 South America Price by Company
Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020
3.3 North America
3.3.1 North America Sales by Type
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.3.2 North America Price by Type
Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.4.2 Europe Price by Type
Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020
3.5 South America
3.5.1 South America Sales by Type
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.5.2 South America Price by Type
Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.6 Middle East & Africa
3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
4.1 Global
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.1.2 Global Price by Application
Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020
4.2 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020
4.3 North America
4.3.1 North America Sales by Application
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-
2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.3.2 North America Price by Application
Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020
4.4 Europe
4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.4.2 Europe Price by Application
Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020
4.5 South America
4.5.1 South America Sales by Application
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.5.2 South America Price by Application
Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020
4.6 Middle East & Africa
4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020
5 Regional Trade
5.1 Export
Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Volume)
5.2 Import
Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Volume)
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Caterpillar
6.1.1 Company Information
6.1.2 Products Overview
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Caterpillar
6.2 GE Energy (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.3 Cummins (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.4 Dresser-Rand (part of Siemens) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.5 Generac (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.6 Kohler (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.7 MTU Onsite Energy (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.8 Himoinsa (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.9 Doosan (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.10 Ettes Power (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.11 Jinan Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd. (JDEC) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.12 Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co.,Ltd. (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.13 Zibo Diesel Engine Parent Company (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
7 Industry Upstream
7.1 Industry Chain
Figure Industry Chain Overview
7.2 Raw Materials
Figure Natural Gas Generator SWOT List
8 Market Environment
8.1 SWOT
8.2 Porter’s Five Forces
Figure Natural Gas Generator Porter’s Five Forces….continued
