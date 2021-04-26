Global Tufting Machine Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

A tufting machine is essentially a huge sewing machine with hundreds of needles that insert loops of yarn into the primary backing. Yarn is fed from a creel, one tube of yarn for each needle, and threaded through the needles. The tufting machine is set up to produce level loop, multi-level loop, cut pile, and cut and loop pile structures. A tufting machine is like a big sewing machine
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
PACAS Tufting Machine
GATRY Tufting Machine
By Application
Carpets
Artificial Grass
Others
By Company
Tuftco
CMC
Cobble
Yamaguchi Sangyo
NAKAGAWA
Guangzhou Dayang
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
