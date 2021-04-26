Global Precision Seed Drills Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version) ) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
1-10 Row
11-20 Row
21-30 Row
31-40 Row
40-100 Row
By Application
Farm
Agricultural Institutions
Others
By Company
Agrional (Turkey)
ATESPAR Motor Vehicles (Turkey)
Baldan (Brazil)
Case IH (USA)
Enorossi (Italy)
Fabimag S.R.L. (Argentina)
GASPARDO SEMINATRICI S.p.A. (Italy)
Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. (USA)
HORSCH Maschinen GmbH (Germany)
Irtem Agrimachines (Turkey)
John Deere (USA)
Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
KONGSKILDE Industries A/S (Denmark)
KUHN S.A. (France)
Kverneland Group Deutschland GmbH (Germany)
MA / AG Srl (Italy)
Maschinenfabrik SCHMOTZER GmbH (Germany)
MaterMacc S.p.A. (Italy)
MONOSEM Landmaschinen GmbH (France)
NARDI S.p.A. (China)
Orthman (USA)
PLA S. A. (Argentina)
SC Mecanica Ceahlau SA (Romania)
SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy)
Sola Maquinaria Agricola Sola, S.L. (Spain)
STARA S.A. (Brazil)
TATU-Marchesan (Brazil)
Vaderstad GmbH (Sweden)
Wintersteiger AG (Austria)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLECONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 1-10 Row
Figure 1-10 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 1-10 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 1-10 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 1-10 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 11-20 Row
Figure 11-20 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 11-20 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 11-20 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 11-20 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 21-30 Row
Figure 21-30 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 21-30 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 21-30 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 21-30 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 31-40 Row
Figure 31-40 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 31-40 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 31-40 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 31-40 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 40-100 Row
Figure 40-100 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 40-100 Row Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 40-100 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 40-100 Row Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Farm
Figure Farm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Farm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Farm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Farm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Agricultural Institutions
Figure Agricultural Institutions Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Agricultural Institutions Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Agricultural Institutions Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Agricultural Institutions Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Precision Seed Drills Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Precision Seed Drills Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.4.2 Europe Price by Company
Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020
2.5 South America
2.5.1 South America Sales by Company
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.5.2 South America Price by Company
Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020
3.3 North America
3.3.1 North America Sales by Type
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.3.2 North America Price by Type
Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.4.2 Europe Price by Type
Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020
3.5 South America
3.5.1 South America Sales by Type
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.5.2 South America Price by Type
Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020
3.6 Middle East & Africa
3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020
3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
4.1 Global
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.1.2 Global Price by Application
Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020
4.2 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020
4.3 North America
4.3.1 North America Sales by Application
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.3.2 North America Price by Application
Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020
4.4 Europe
4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.4.2 Europe Price by Application
Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020
4.5 South America
4.5.1 South America Sales by Application
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.5.2 South America Price by Application
Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020
4.6 Middle East & Africa
4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020
4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application
Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020
5 Regional Trade
5.1 Export
Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Volume)
5.2 Import
Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Volume)
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Agrional (Turkey)
6.1.1 Company Information
6.1.2 Products Overview
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Agrional (Turkey)
6.2 ATESPAR Motor Vehicles (Turkey) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.3 Baldan (Brazil) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.4 Case IH (USA) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.5 Enorossi (Italy) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.6 Fabimag S.R.L. (Argentina) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.7 GASPARDO SEMINATRICI S.p.A. (Italy) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.8 Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. (USA) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.9 HORSCH Maschinen GmbH (Germany) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.10 Irtem Agrimachines (Turkey) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.11 John Deere (USA) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.12 Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (USA) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.13 KONGSKILDE Industries A/S (Denmark) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.14 KUHN S.A. (France) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.15 Kverneland Group Deutschland GmbH (Germany) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.16 MA / AG Srl (Italy) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.17 Maschinenfabrik SCHMOTZER GmbH (Germany) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.18 MaterMacc S.p.A. (Italy) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.19 MONOSEM Landmaschinen GmbH (France) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.20 NARDI S.p.A. (China) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.21 Orthman (USA) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.22 PLA S. A. (Argentina) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.23 SC Mecanica Ceahlau SA (Romania) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.24 SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.25 Sola Maquinaria Agricola Sola, S.L. (Spain) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.26 STARA S.A. (Brazil) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.27 TATU-Marchesan (Brazil) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.28 Vaderstad GmbH (Sweden) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
6.29 Wintersteiger AG (Austria) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)
7 Industry Upstream
7.1 Industry Chain
Figure Industry Chain Overview
7.2 Raw Materials
Figure Precision Seed Drills SWOT List
8 Market Environment
8.1 SWOT
8.2 Porter’s Five Forces
Figure Precision Seed Drills Porter’s Five Forces
8.3 Coronavirus Impact on the Industry
8.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Production
8.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Demand
8.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Purchase & Use
8.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Price
8.3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Others
