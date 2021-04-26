Global Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

A barcode (also bar code) is a machine readable representation of information (usually dark ink on a light background to create high and low reflectance which is converted to 1s and 0s, which is a binary language that computers use. Originally, barcodes stored data in the widths and spacing’s of printed parallel lines, but today they also come in patterns of dots, concentric circles, and text codes hidden within images. Barcodes can be read by barcode scanners, also known as barcode readers. Barcodes are widely used to implement Auto ID Data Capture (AIDC) systems that improve the speed and accuracy of computer data entry.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Laser Scanner

Linear Imager Scanner

2D Imager Scanner

By Application

Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Company

Datalogic

Symbol Technologies (Zebra)

Honeywell

Cognex

SICK

Newland

NCR

Denso Wave

Code

Microscan

Opticon Sensors

MINDEO

Zebex

CipherLAB

Bluebird

Argox (SATO)

SUNLUX IOT

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Laser Scanner

Figure Laser Scanner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Laser Scanner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Laser Scanner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Laser Scanner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Linear Imager Scanner

Figure Linear Imager Scanner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Linear Imager Scanner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Linear Imager Scanner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Linear Imager Scanner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 2D Imager Scanner

Figure 2D Imager Scanner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 2D Imager Scanner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 2D Imager Scanner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 2D Imager Scanner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Retail and Wholesale

Figure Retail and Wholesale Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Retail and Wholesale Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Retail and Wholesale Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Retail and Wholesale Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Logistics and Warehousing

Figure Logistics and Warehousing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Logistics and Warehousing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Logistics and Warehousing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Logistics and Warehousing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Industrial Manufacturing

Figure Industrial Manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Industrial Manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Industrial Manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Industrial Manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Healthcare

Figure Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Handheld Barcode Scanners Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Sales by Type

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.3.2 North America Price by Type

Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.4.2 Europe Price by Type

Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020

3.5 South America

3.5.1 South America Sales by Type

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.5.2 South America Price by Type

Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.6 Middle East & Africa

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Sales by Application

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.3.2 North America Price by Application

Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.4.2 Europe Price by Application

Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020

4.5 South America

4.5.1 South America Sales by Application

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.5.2 South America Price by Application

Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.6 Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Volume)

5.2 Import

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Volume)

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Datalogic

6.1.1 Company Information

6.1.2 Products Overview

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Datalogic

6.2 Symbol Technologies (Zebra) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.3 Honeywell (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.4 Cognex (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.5 SICK (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.6 Newland (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)



6.7 NCR (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.8 Denso Wave (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.9 Code (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.10 Microscan (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.11 Opticon Sensors (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.12 MINDEO (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.13 Zebex (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.14 CipherLAB (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.15 Bluebird (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.16 Argox (SATO) (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.17 SUNLUX IOT (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)



7 Industry Upstream

7.1 Industry Chain

Figure Industry Chain Overview

7.2 Raw Materials

Figure Handheld Barcode Scanners SWOT List

8 Market Environment

8.1 SWOT

8.2 Porter’s Five Forces

Figure Handheld Barcode Scanners Porter’s Five Forces

8.3 Coronavirus Impact on the Industry

8.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Production

8.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Demand

8.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Purchase & Use

8.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Price

8.3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Others

9 ConclusionList of Table

