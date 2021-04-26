COVID-19 World Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Video intercom devices and equipment which is also named as the video door-phone or video door entry devices and equipment, is a stand-alone intercom system used to manage calls made at the entrance to a building with access controlled by audiovisual communication between the inside and outside. The main feature of video door entry is that it enables the person indoors to identify the visitor and, if (and only if) they wish, engage in conversation and/or open the door to allow access to the person calling.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Door Station
Video Intercom Master
Indoor Units
By End-User / Application
Residential
Public Use
Industrial Use
Others
By Company
Aiphone
Panasonic
Honeywell
Entryvue
Legrand
Fermax
SAMSUNG
TCS
Urmet
COMMAX
Guangdong Anjubao
Comelit Group
MOX
Zicom
Aurine Technology
Leelen Technology
WRT Security System
Siedle
Nippotec
Fujiang QSA
ShenZhen SoBen
Zhuhai Taichuan
Sanrun Electronic
Kocom
Shenzhen Competition
Quanzhou Jiale
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
…continued
