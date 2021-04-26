COVID-19 World Ventilation Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Ventilation equipment are used in buildings to maintain the temperature and to improve the quality of indoor air. These equipment are utilized in both the exchange of air – inside to outside and circulation within the building. Ventilation equipment are essential to maintain indoor quality of air in building. Different type of equipment available in ventilation equipment market includes heat recovery ventilation units, room air distribution units and fume hoods. Fume hoods are majorly used in kitchen and laboratories to remove heat, odor and smoke. Room air distribution units are used to mix the existing air with new conditioned air in homes and offices.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ventilation Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ventilation Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Axial Fans

Centrifugal Fans

Centrifugal Blowers

Cross Flow Fans

Domestic Exhaust Fans

Power Roof Ventilators

Range Hoods

Industrial Propeller Fans

AHUs for HRV/ERV

By End-User / Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Company

Centrotec Sustainable AG

Greenheck Fan Corp.

CaptiveAire Systems Inc

Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.

Munters AB

Nortek Incorporated

Flkt Woods Group

Soler & Palau Group.

BerlinerLuft. Technik GmbH

Delta Neu S.A.S

Elica S.p.A.

Elta Group

Swegon AB

Systemair AB

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Ventilation Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Ventilation Equipment Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

…continued

