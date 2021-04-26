Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size, is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027|Qualcomm (US), FinGenius (UK), General Vision (US)

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market include _, Huawei Technologies (China), Qualcomm (US), FinGenius (UK), General Vision (US), IBM Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Inbenta Technologies (US), Cerebras Systems (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics(South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Apple Inc (US), Numenta (US), Sentient Technologies (US), Google Inc (US)
The report has classified the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Segment By Type:
Deep Learning, Neural networks, Natural language processing, Others
Robotics, Consumer Electronics, Security systems, Automobile, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market?
Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset
1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview
1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Deep Learning
2.5 Neural networks
2.6 Natural language processing
2.7 Others 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Robotics
3.5 Consumer Electronics
3.6 Security systems
3.7 Automobile
3.8 Others 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market
4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Huawei Technologies (China)
5.1.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Profile
5.1.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Developments
5.2 Qualcomm (US)
5.2.1 Qualcomm (US) Profile
5.2.2 Qualcomm (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Qualcomm (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Qualcomm (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Qualcomm (US) Recent Developments
5.3 FinGenius (UK)
5.5.1 FinGenius (UK) Profile
5.3.2 FinGenius (UK) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 FinGenius (UK) Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 FinGenius (UK) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 General Vision (US) Recent Developments
5.4 General Vision (US)
5.4.1 General Vision (US) Profile
5.4.2 General Vision (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 General Vision (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 General Vision (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 General Vision (US) Recent Developments
5.5 IBM Corporation (US)
5.5.1 IBM Corporation (US) Profile
5.5.2 IBM Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 IBM Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.6 NVIDIA Corporation (US)
5.6.1 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Profile
5.6.2 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 NVIDIA Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.7 Intel Corporation (US)
5.7.1 Intel Corporation (US) Profile
5.7.2 Intel Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Intel Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Intel Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Intel Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.8 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)
5.8.1 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Profile
5.8.2 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Recent Developments
5.9 Inbenta Technologies (US)
5.9.1 Inbenta Technologies (US) Profile
5.9.2 Inbenta Technologies (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Inbenta Technologies (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Inbenta Technologies (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Inbenta Technologies (US) Recent Developments
5.10 Cerebras Systems (US)
5.10.1 Cerebras Systems (US) Profile
5.10.2 Cerebras Systems (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Cerebras Systems (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Cerebras Systems (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Cerebras Systems (US) Recent Developments
5.11 Microsoft Corporation (US)
5.11.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Profile
5.11.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Developments
5.12 Samsung Electronics(South Korea)
5.12.1 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Profile
5.12.2 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Samsung Electronics(South Korea) Recent Developments
5.13 Advanced Micro Devices (US)
5.13.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Profile
5.13.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Developments
5.14 Apple Inc (US)
5.14.1 Apple Inc (US) Profile
5.14.2 Apple Inc (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.14.3 Apple Inc (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Apple Inc (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Apple Inc (US) Recent Developments
5.15 Numenta (US)
5.15.1 Numenta (US) Profile
5.15.2 Numenta (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.15.3 Numenta (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Numenta (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Numenta (US) Recent Developments
5.16 Sentient Technologies (US)
5.16.1 Sentient Technologies (US) Profile
5.16.2 Sentient Technologies (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.16.3 Sentient Technologies (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.16.4 Sentient Technologies (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.16.5 Sentient Technologies (US) Recent Developments
5.17 Google Inc (US)
5.17.1 Google Inc (US) Profile
5.17.2 Google Inc (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.17.3 Google Inc (US) Products, Services and Solutions
5.17.4 Google Inc (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.17.5 Google Inc (US) Recent Developments 6 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application
8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
