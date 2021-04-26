Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Universal Testing Machine (UTM)
Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)
Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)
Impact Testing Machine (ITM)
Others
By Application
House Construction
Road Construction
Infrastructure Construction
Others
By Company
Aimil
Controls Group
ELE International
Humboldt Mfg
Matest
Applied Test Systems
Shimadzu Corporation
Olson Instruments
Illinois Tool Works (Instron)
Canopus Instruments
Qualitest International
Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company
Wirsam Scientific
Zwick Roell Group
MTS Systems
GlobalGilson
IMP Scientific
NL Scientific Instruments
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Figure Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Universal Testing Machine (UTM)
Figure Universal Testing Machine (UTM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Universal Testing Machine (UTM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Universal Testing Machine (UTM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Universal Testing Machine (UTM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)
Figure Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)
Figure Hardness Testing Machine (HTM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Hardness Testing Machine (HTM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Hardness Testing Machine (HTM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Hardness Testing Machine (HTM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.5 Impact Testing Machine (ITM)
Figure Impact Testing Machine (ITM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Impact Testing Machine (ITM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Impact Testing Machine (ITM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Impact Testing Machine (ITM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.6 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
….continued
