Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size, Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027|Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer), D+M Group

Published 26 April 2021

Complete study of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Overview

1.1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Product Overview

1.2 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels

1.2.2 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels

1.2.3 9.2 Sound Channels

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) by Application

4.1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) by Application 5 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Business

10.1 Sony

10.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sony Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sony Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.1.5 Sony Recent Development

10.2 Yamaha

10.2.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Yamaha Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.3 Onkyo (Pioneer)

10.3.1 Onkyo (Pioneer) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Onkyo (Pioneer) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.3.5 Onkyo (Pioneer) Recent Development

10.4 D+M Group

10.4.1 D+M Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 D+M Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 D+M Group Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 D+M Group Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.4.5 D+M Group Recent Development

10.5 LG Electronics

10.5.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 LG Electronics Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LG Electronics Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

10.6 Harman Kardon

10.6.1 Harman Kardon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Harman Kardon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Harman Kardon Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Harman Kardon Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.6.5 Harman Kardon Recent Development

10.7 Inkel Corporation

10.7.1 Inkel Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Inkel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Inkel Corporation Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Inkel Corporation Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.7.5 Inkel Corporation Recent Development

10.8 NAD

10.8.1 NAD Corporation Information

10.8.2 NAD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NAD Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NAD Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.8.5 NAD Recent Development

10.9 Rotel

10.9.1 Rotel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rotel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Rotel Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Rotel Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.9.5 Rotel Recent Development

10.10 Anthem AV Solutions Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Recent Development

10.11 Pyle

10.11.1 Pyle Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pyle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pyle Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Pyle Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.11.5 Pyle Recent Development

10.12 Cambridge Audio

10.12.1 Cambridge Audio Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cambridge Audio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cambridge Audio Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cambridge Audio Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.12.5 Cambridge Audio Recent Development

10.13 Arcam

10.13.1 Arcam Corporation Information

10.13.2 Arcam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Arcam Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Arcam Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered

10.13.5 Arcam Recent Development 11 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

