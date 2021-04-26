North America Low Smoke Halogen Free Cables Market to Show an Incredible Growth during 2019-2027 with Top Key Players

As urbanization has increased, there have been increasing demands for commercial complexes, housing, and infrastructural constructions from the consumer segment. Also, the legacy and existing cabling infrastructure used in commercial buildings, offices, malls, and other confined places have proven to be incapable of handling the current capacities.

The North America Low Smoke Halogen Free Cables Market is growing along with Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Low smoke halogen free cable market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 626.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,991.9 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 13.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

A small occurrence of fire could lead to fatal results. In the urbanization era, with the rise in the number of constructions, care needs to be taken of human lives and property as well. With an increasing number of constructions, there has been an increasing number of fire incidents being reported daily across the globe. The fire causes could be many, and such fire losses have been significantly impacting the economy of countries around the world. Thus, the need for a robust cable infrastructure at these locations that do not pose any fire-related risks. These factors would further create a strong opportunity platform for the cable players operating in low smoke halogen free cable market.

NORTH AMERICA LOW SMOKE HALOGEN FREE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Screened

Non-Screened

By Insulation Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic polyurethane

Others

By Application

Rail Cars

Ship

Aircraft

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Low smoke halogen free cable Market – Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

