Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Metal CNG Tanks
Glass Fiber CNG Tanks
Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks
By Application
Light Duty Vehicles
Medium Duty Vehicles
Heavy Duty Vehicles
Others
By Company
Luxfer Group
Hexagon Composites
Worthington Industries
3M
CNGUnited
GO NATURAL CNG
Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide
R CNG
Wise Gas
Everest Kanto Cylinders
Faber Industries
Avanco Group
Ullit
BeiJing TianHai Industry
LianYunGang ZhongFu LianZhong Composites Group
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Metal CNG Tanks
Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Glass Fiber CNG Tanks
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Medium Duty Vehicles
Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Heavy Duty Vehicles
Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
….continued
