Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Metal CNG Tanks

Glass Fiber CNG Tanks

Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks

By Application

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Others

By Company

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Worthington Industries

3M

CNGUnited

GO NATURAL CNG

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

R CNG

Wise Gas

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Faber Industries

Avanco Group

Ullit

BeiJing TianHai Industry

LianYunGang ZhongFu LianZhong Composites Group

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Metal CNG Tanks

Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Metal CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Glass Fiber CNG Tanks

Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Glass Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks

Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Carbon Fiber CNG Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles

Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Light Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Medium Duty Vehicles

Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Medium Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Heavy Duty Vehicles

Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Heavy Duty Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Tanks Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

….continued

