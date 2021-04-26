Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Low Power (Below 10 HP)
Medium Power (10-35 HP)
Large Power (Above 35 HP)
By Application
Civil Entertainment
Municipal Application
Commercial Application
By Company
Torqeedo
Yamaha
Mercury
Minn Kota
MotorGuide
AquaWatt
CSM Tech
Elco Motor Yachts
Krautler Elektromaschinen
Ray Electric Outboards
Aquamot
Suzhou Parsun Power Machine
EPropulsion Technology
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Low Power (Below 10 HP)
Figure Low Power (Below 10 HP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Low Power (Below 10 HP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Low Power (Below 10 HP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Low Power (Below 10 HP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Medium Power (10-35 HP)
Figure Medium Power (10-35 HP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Medium Power (10-35 HP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Medium Power (10-35 HP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Medium Power (10-35 HP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Large Power (Above 35 HP)
Figure Large Power (Above 35 HP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Large Power (Above 35 HP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Large Power (Above 35 HP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Large Power (Above 35 HP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Civil Entertainment
Figure Civil Entertainment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Civil Entertainment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Civil Entertainment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Civil Entertainment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Municipal Application
Figure Municipal Application Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Municipal Application Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Municipal Application Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Municipal Application Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Commercial Application
Figure Commercial Application Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Application Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Application Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Application Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
….continued
