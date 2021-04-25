The Global Child Resistant Re-Closable Edible Bags Market Size, Share & Trends, Function Type, Use Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

The global child resistant re-closable edible bags market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period.

In today’s packaging products, safety of edible products is considered to be of paramount importance. Designs in packaging today have to take into consideration the safety of not just the product itself, but also the safety of the user. Packaging in this day and age demands to be child-resistant.

Innovations in packaging have led to the developments in design that makes the product within the package inaccessible to children. These are termed as child-resistant packaging. These are available in two forms namely re-closable and non-re-closable.

Dr. Henri Breault was the first to develop child-resistant packaging back in the 70s. The wide application in the pharmaceutical industry has led to the imposition of regulations by international and national authorities that require testing of the packaging before approval. Through the years, child-resistant re-closable edible bags have helped decrease the incidents of unintentional child poisoning due to ingestion of drugs all over the world.

With the legalization of marijuana in a few sates of the U.S. and the commercialization of marijuana; the respective producers have accepted child-resistant packaging with open arms. Ease of production of flexible packaging and its wide adoption among the consumers has led to innovations in design that incorporate child-resistant features. One of the upcoming child-resistant packaging types is the child-resistant re-closable edible bags.

The increasing demand for functionality in the packaging of products, safety is an unsaid factor to be taken into consideration for packaging of edible products. The pharmaceutical industry specifically has taken steps through the years to develop packaging solutions that capture this essential factor.

This has led to the increased safety of children and a major decline in unintentional child poisoning. With the pharmaceutical industry booming across the globe, child-resistant re-closable edible bags market is expected to witness a positive impact. The trend has caught up with the “consumer goods” segment and the “cosmetics, food & beverages, and pet food” industries have widely adopted child resistant re-closable edible bags as well. With the increasing demand for packaged goods due to the “on the go” lifestyle of consumers, we can expect the child-resistant re-closable edible bags market size to witness an exponential growth through the forecasted period.

Testing of the re-closable edible bags by international and national authorities requires the packaging of the product to fulfill certain guidelines that have been laid down. This will act as a restraint for the child-resistant re-closable edible bags market size. The global market size spans function type, end use, and geography. On the basis of Function Type, the global market size spans zippers, sliders, and a combination of sliders and zippers.

On the basis of End Use, the global market size spans consumer goods, chemical, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, pet food, granules, powders, and other mixes, and so on. On the basis of Geography, the global market size spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size is expected to grow during the forecast period. Europe is expected to continue being the dominant market for child-resistant re-closable edible bags.

The increasing demand for child-resistant re-closable edible bags in the consumer goods, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sector will stimulate the demand for the child-resistant re-closable edible bags to market globally. The key players of global child resistant re-closable edible bags market are BSI Group, Healthcare Logistics Inc., Sun Grown Packaging, and Loksak Inc.