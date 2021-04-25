Auto Infotainment Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2026

As automotive sector continues with its shift towards mobility and software services, use of advanced electronics coupled with IoT integration has accelerated the development of in-vehicle entertainment systems. Bluetooth connectivity and traffic updates on a real time basis is just the tip of the iceberg. Advanced memory solutions specially tailored for auto infotainment systems provide extra storage space for rich multimedia and enhanced software applications. For example – Embedded Multimedia Card Device – it provides all features that support infotainment and navigation applications, for instance e-call, car radio, traffic monitoring, voice recognition and 3D maps.

Increasing consumer attraction towards entertained driving, growing sales of modern cars and rising demand for customization of car systems has pushed the adoption of auto infotainment. Moreover, growing per capita expenditure of people enabling them to spend on high tech car solutions, increasing awareness on security and safety of vehicles, rising penetration of smartphones and their integration with infotainment systems has triggered the growth of the auto infotainment market.

Request Sample Report Now-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=584

With expansion of semiconductor and automotive industry, the use of microelectronics has risen consequently developing advanced vehicle systems. To name few developments, such as voice control and advanced mapping and navigation, in infotainment systems have increased their preference among customers. This is expected to further trigger adoption of infotainment systems in the coming years.

Fact.MR analysis on auto infotainment market covers value projections of the market. According to the report, the adoption auto infotainment is anticipated to reach a value higher than US$ 36 Bn by end of the year of assessment (2026), with a volume CAGR of 6.0% during 2017-2026, fuelled by growing demand for advanced in-vehicle entertainment systems such as head-up display, connectivity systems and driver assistance systems.

Players involved in manufacturing of auto infotainment are focusing on developing enhanced systems and are using prominent platforms to carry out their developments. For instance, Continental AG has come up with advanced 3D display that features topographical elements that are optically bonded. Harman International along with Daimler has developed augmented reality navigation system that will get incorporated in all Mercedes Benz A-class vehicles. This system offers turn by turn directions along with augmented reality visuals in order to keep drivers well informed and in control while driving autonomous or semi-autonomous cars. Major players involved in global auto infotainment market are Delphi Automotive LLP., FUJITSU TEN LIMITED, Garmin Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION, HARMAN International and Continental AG.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=584

Key Highlights on Global Auto Infotainment Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to showcase increased adoption of auto infotainment systems. With growing automotive industry in this region coupled with increasing volume sales of modern cars, APEJ reflects high lucrativeness for auto infotainment manufacturers. On the other hand, sales of auto infotainment in North America are higher as compared to other regions

Within the auto infotainment domain, the demand for entertainment and connectivity systems is higher. Sales of entertainment systems is estimated to reach a value of around US$ 24.4 Bn in 2026. However, the demand for connectivity systems is projected to grow at a relatively higher rate of 7.4% during the assessment period

Installation of auto infotainment in passenger cars is higher than other vehicles. However, light commercial vehicle segment is also booming and use of auto infotainment systems in this category is expected to significantly increase in the coming years. But passenger cars segment is highly attractive from sales point of view

With respect to sales channel, OEM segment is the largest with a high value share and is expected to lead the global market. On the contrary, aftermarket for auto infotainment is also expanding at a higher rate and is expected to register a value CAGR of 7.8% during the period of assessment

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=584

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com