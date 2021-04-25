Lock Bottom Cartons Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate

Global Lock Bottom Cartons Market Overview

Lock bottom cartons often use bulkier items, such as glass jars and candles, for transportation, storage and display. The flaps on the base of the box provide added durability and strength. The lock bottom cartons are generally made from paperboard and cardboard material types with a simple and effective design. The low cost of lock bottom cartons, as well as their various applications, is boosting their demand in the global lock bottom cartons market. The lock bottom cartons mainly used in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, home care, cosmetics, stationery and other various industries. These products are being used on a day-to-day basis due to increasing per-capita spending and manufacturing facilities in many countries.

Global Lock Bottom Cartons Market Scenario

The global lock bottom cartons market is anticipated to show significant growth with a single-digit rise in CAGR from 2018 to 2028. In North America and Europe region, the lock bottom cartons market is expected to show a significant growth due to wide presence of consumer goods industry and high GDP growth in various countries. However, the lock bottom cartons market is expected to showcase a strong growth rate in APEJ and MEA region due to increased spending on food and cosmetics. The most significant share of the lock bottom cartons market is expected to be contributed by APEJ due to the growing number of manufacturing facilities in this region followed by North America and Europe.

Global Lock Bottom Cartons Market Dynamics

Continuous innovation primarily drives the global lock bottom cartons market in the packaging industry with respect to the size of boxes and the low cost of raw material, which varies based on the end-use industries. Alternate factors driving the global lock bottom cartons market include increasing demand for food, electronics, cosmetics, stationery and homecare products, which will increase the production of lock bottom cartons globally. New entrants in the lock bottom cartons market can easily find their way owing to growing demand as well as tremendous opportunity to penetrate the market. As a result, global lock bottom cartons market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Lock Bottom Cartons Market Segmentation

The lock bottom cartons market can be segmented on the basis of box type, dimension type, application and end-use industry. On the basis of box type, lock bottom cartons can be categorized into tuck top auto-bottom, tuck top snap-lock bottom, crash lock bottom, seal end, tuck end, 4 corner beers tray, kwikset tray, walker lock tray, and other types.

On the basis of dimension-type, the lock bottom cartons market can be segmented into standard and customized types. Standard type can be further segmented into various types, such as less than 4 X 1.5 X 6 inch, 4 X 1.5 X 6 inch to 6 X 4 X 10 inch, 6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 inch, 10 X 6 X 12 inch to 12 X 8 X 14 inch, and more than 12 X 8 X14 inch.

On the basis of application, the lock bottom cartons market can be classified into takeaway food delivery, trays, wine carriers, a box for lighter loads, confectionery item packaging, jars packaging, gift style packaging and other applications. On the basis of end-use industry, the lock bottom cartons market can be classified into food and beverage, cosmetics, home care, stationery, pharmaceutical and other industries. Geographically, the global lock bottom cartons market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players of Global Lock Bottom Cartons Market

The lock bottom cartons market has grown significantly owing to the rising demand for lock bottom cartons in the packaging industry, which is expected to increase production globally. Most of the manufacturers are mainly focusing on and planning to invest in the Asian countries, specifically China & India and the Middle East & African countries. Some of the key market participants in the global lock bottom cartons market are Wisconsin Packaging Corporation, Atlas Packaging, Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., ALL Packaging Company, JohnsByrne and other prominent players.

